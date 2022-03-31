Angelina Jolie follows an exotic diet to stay slim

The actress Angelina Jolie, 46, has one of the slimmest figures in show business. Her body has been an icon of sensuality and beauty in the cinema for more than two decades. It’s why so many people want to know what is the diet followed by the ex-wife of Brad Pitt because after more than four decades it continues to cause sighs.

Angelina Jolie has been very open about her lifestyle and diet. A long time ago, the actress revealed that she has given up coffee and cigarettes. Instead, she has chosen to follow a healthy diet based on lean meats and vegetables.

What is Angelina Jolie’s diet?

Apparently, the mother of six prefers fish, white meats, sugar-free drinks, and vegetable milk, instead of foods full of fats or refined flours, which means that she always keeps slim and with a stylized figure.

In addition, according to ‘Grazia Daily’, the actress usually starts the day by taking a tablespoon of coconut oil to take advantage of its antiviral and antimicrobial properties.

Angelina Jolie eats bugs to stay slim

In addition, Jolie He has declared that he is a lover of red meat but avoids consuming or abusing it, preferring insects as snacks because they are a rich source of protein.

Notably Angelina Jolie He learned to eat insects thanks to his son Maddox, who is from Cambodia, a place where they usually include some exotic animals in their dishes. Jolie is said to have eaten ants, scorpions, and tarantulas.