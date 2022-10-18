Angelina Jolie, Fremantle comments on the deal with the Oscar-winning actress and director

Jennifer Mullin and Andrea Scrosati, respectively CEO and Group COO of Fremantle, have deepened the agreement reached a few months ago with the director and actress Angelina Jolie, which will see the Oscar winner produce films, TV series and documentaries over the next three years. The two stressed that Jolie was very much courted.

“He was looking for a production partner and had plenty of opportunities with the other options. We met a couple of times when we were in the throes of COVID, also on Zoom. He wants to tell ambitious and impactful stories and we can find all the notes and tones. righteous “.

According to Mullin, the agreement with Fremantle can offer Angelina Jolie “maximum flexibility” while Scrosati focuses on another aspect:“With us the talents know that we will focus on their projects and then together we will find the right home. This means a bit of risk in the initial phase, but I think this is the best job for a producer.”.

The first project in the pipeline is the film Senza Sangue, based on the novel by Alessandro Baricco and will go into production the following week after the agreement is formalized.

Mullin and Scrosati said they were on track to achieve a turnover of 3 billion dollars after the record of 2 billion during the pandemic:“COVID was tough but we recovered very well”.

A few days ago Angelina Jolie made heavy accusations against Brad Pitt.