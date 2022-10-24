Angelina Jolie, from a rebel icon of the 90s to a glamorous reference

T.Among the most representative stars of the 90s there is certainly her. Angelina Jolie the former bad girl, sometimes rebellious and scandalous, rich in talent also in terms of fashion. Here are some looks of the diva, the undisputed star of the glam Made in Hollywood.

Angelina Jolie, the beginnings in the 90s

Born and raised in the golden setting of Hollywood, Angelina Jolie is a daughter of art and her youth is marked by a conflictual relationship with her father (and star in turn) John Voight. Perhaps her spirit of her nonconformist and outsider grows here, which is also expressed through her looks. We are in the early 90s and the young star takes her first steps in the show biz as a model. Her style begins to take shape, made up of romantic references mixed with masculine accessories.

Evolution into a diva outside the box

At the same time, she also carries on her career as an actress with a series of increasingly important roles that lead to her consecration as a world star with the Oscar she won in 2000 for her performance in “Girls interrupted”. This will be followed by the definitive hit film, “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”. Her image is now stronger and darker than ever and you can see it well even on the red carpet.

Angelina Jolie today a glam icon

It will take some time to put aside the biker outfits and spartan looks, but in the end, with motherhood, even her style becomes more glamorous and colorful. 1.69cm tall and always very slim, she is one of the first divas of her generation to clear maternity dresses for a great evening. One of her most memorable looks? Emanuel Ungaro’s green pleated dress worn in 2008 at the Cannes Film Festival. But the best was yet to come.

The stylists of the heart

For the premieres and the most important film festivals he relies on a few carefully selected designers. If in the early 2000s the scepter went to the ultra minimal looks of Marc Bower, over time and thanks to the stylist Jen Rade the designer of the heart is undoubtedly Versace (also chosen for the wedding dress with the now ex-husband Brad Pitt) .

Stylistic figure of Angelina Jolie today: the sweetheart necklines and the one-shoulder ones, with few shocking colors and transparencies but focusing a lot on bright and reflective fabrics in white, black and silver. After some experimentation with the creations of Elie Saab, Givenchy and Ferragamo she settled on the sumptuous and fairytale silhouettes of Ralph & Russo. The career of fashion icon over 40 is only at the beginning.

