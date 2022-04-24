Angelina Jolie gives a great lesson in self-love

Angelina Jolie not only is she one of the most famous and successful actresses, who to her 46 years continues adding achievements to her professional career, she is also a powerful woman, noble soul.

The famous always seeks to help those most in need, in fact, it is UN Goodwill Ambassadorand he even traveled to the Ukraine to help in the midst of the war with Russia.

On different occasions, the famous has given lessons of empowerment and self-love, showing that women are capable of anything.

At 46 she is a successful woman, mother of six, single, who enjoys her life and does not let anything stop herand it has taught us a great lesson.

Angelina Jolie’s lesson to love each other more

During an interview, the protagonist of The Eternals He sent a message, and gave a great lesson, with which he teaches us to stop pleasing others.

“Be yourself, because when you try to be someone different, when you try to cover up your flaws, when you try to be someone other than who you are, when you try to be unnatural, you’re going to suffocate inside, and that’s not what you’re meant for. you were born,” said the actress.

With this he reminds us that no matter what others think about you, what is really vital is that you be you, and only then can you be happy and find yourself.

“Then what happens around you that you cannot handle is not your problem, be yourself. Make bold decisions and make mistakes. It’s all those things that add up to the person you become.” Angeline said.

And that’s what he does Angeline not only with her, but also with her daughters, especially with Shiloh, who has been attacked and criticized for her androgynous style.

The famous has given this valuable lesson to her daughters, making them powerful women, and above all, happy, who love themselves.