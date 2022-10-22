Entertainment

Angelina Jolie, Glamurosa and Macho: peculiar names of candidates in DF

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Every election has candidates with peculiar nicknames. In 2022, it couldn’t be different. In the Federal District, Angelina Jolie, Débora Glamurosa, DJ Afrika, DJ Jamaica, Gilvan Macho are some of the candidates for district deputy.

Angelina Jolie is the political name of Angelina Rejane do Vale, a public servant of the DF. Débora Glamusora is, in fact, Débora Regina da Conceição de Alencar.

DJ Afrika and DJ Jamaica are Vinda Daniel Afonso and Jefferson da Silva Alves, respectively. And Gilvan Macho is the nickname of Gilvan de Sousa Araújo.

The list of candidates for public office with different names also includes Clebinho Team (Cleber Vilela Dourado), Cris do Coletivão (Cristiane Pereira dos Santos), Jesus Valentini Pessoa Humana (José de Jesus Silva Moreira Sobrinho), MC Bandida (Valéria Maria de Santana ) and Nego Tô Contigo (Raimundo Vitorino da Silva Filho).

There are also people who use the last name of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). One of them is Léo Índio Bolsonaro, cousin of the president’s children and nephew of his ex-wife. He doesn’t have Bolsonaro in his last name: it’s Leonardo Rodrigues de Jesus.

Fabiano Interpreter Bolsonaro, who became known for working as a Libra interpreter during official events of the Presidency of the Republic, is a candidate for federal deputy.

The deadline for registering applications ends next Monday (15/8).

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Related Articles

What are the first projects carried out by the 33 elected officials of the Municipal Youth Council of Moulins (Allier)?

1 min ago

The luckiest girl in the world: movies you can watch on Netflix if you liked The girl who had everything | FAME

10 mins ago

Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo received a surprising offer for his transfer

12 mins ago

10 Movies That Were Very Disappointing And Made Viewers Angry

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button