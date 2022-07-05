Angelina Jolie goes shopping in Rome with her daughters and Salma Hayek (PHOTO)

Angelina Jolie spotted in Rome over the weekend, intent on shopping in the streets of the center with her daughters and actress Salma Hayek.

Angelina Jolie And Salma Hayekto Rome to shoot Without Blood, they spent part of the 4th of July weekend together shopping with their daughters and taking a cooking class. On Saturday Angelina and her daughters Zahara and Vivienne were seen at a cooking class with Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina; later the actresses went shopping in the streets of the center.

Angelina Jolie is currently shooting her new film as director, Without Blood, starring Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir in Rome.

The film based on the bestseller written by Alessandro Baricco, Without blood, will bring to the big screen the story set in the aftermath of conflict and which explores universal truths about war, trauma, memory and healing. Filming took place between Pu + glia, Basilicata and Rome.

Angelina Jolie said: “I am honored to be in Italy and to bring such a special story to the big screen. I thank Alessandro Baricco for entrusting me with the film adaptation of his book, a work full of poetry and emotion, which looks at war and the questions that arise from it from a unique point of view, wondering what we are going to look for after suffering a trauma , a loss or an injustice.“