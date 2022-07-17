Angelina Jolie goes shopping with her daughter Zahara in Rome: She looks sensual with a low-cut linen blouse that reveals her various tattoos and a bag of more than 3 thousand dollars | People | Entertainment

A day of girls enjoyed Angelina Jolie and her eldest daughter Zahara. Mother and daughter were very concentrated in a store in Rome, where the celebrity is participating in the new movie “Without Blood”. And in some images, Brad Pitt’s ex, took over the elegance with a sensual outfits that highlights her tattooed body.

The 47-year-old actress took a step back from acting to take the lead in directing the film starring Salma Hayek, a new challenge that puts two major Hollywood stars to work in different positions.

In a break from work, the mother of 6 took her time to go shopping with the oldest of her female offspring, with whom they share great affinities not only elegance and good dress.

Angelina Jolie looks sensual with a large neckline on the back that reveals her tattoos

Holding hands, Angelina Jolie and her 17-year-old daughter Zahara walked through the streets of the Italian capital, laughing and talking before entering the Zara store, where they spent hours choosing a variety of clothes.

Despite her great fortune, the artist showed that not everything is designer brands, so they chose the great Spanish fashion chain that dresses women of all ages throughout the world, to make their weekend purchases.

And what caught my attention the most was the outfits Angelina Jolie, who kept cool in a white linen ensemble that enhanced her beauty, reported the Daily Mail.

The baggy pants gave her elegance, but the design of the tank top gave her a touch of sensuality with a wide, circular neckline on the back that revealed her various tattoos, capturing everyone’s attention.

The actress wore her hair up with a tortoiseshell clip and sunglasses, while carrying a large black bag that also highlighted her sophisticated styling. Angelina does not disappoint when choosing a handbag and this time she surprised with a new one, a huge black one from Yves Saint Laurent, valued at more than 3,200 dollars.

A pair of tan Valentino sandals with gold details added color to her monochromatic look, and was the perfect complement to her Sunday outfit.

The protagonist of “Eternals” was seen in the images selecting a black polka dot dress and a sports outfit with a beige sweatshirt, one of the favorite neutral colors of the American superstar.

The duo left the Zara store carrying a giant bag to board the black van that was waiting to drive them back.

Zahara’s youthful look

Following in her mother’s footsteps, Zahara was not far behind in looking very bold and modern with her clothing. The young woman was dressed in a striking black and white geometric print midi skirt, with a wide opening on her right leg.

The girl combined her look with a black top and matching Converse sneakers, along with her hair full of braids. (AND)

