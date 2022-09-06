Angelina Jolie goes shopping with her son Pax, 18, to buy items for pets: photos

Image credit: Terma,SL / BACKGRID

It might be the dog days of summer, but it didn’t happen Angelina Jolie or son pax on Labor Day weekend. The actress/activist, 47, and her 18-year-old son braved the brutal Los Angeles heat on Sunday, September 4, when they went to pick up supplies at Los Angeles store The Urban Pet.

Pax, which Angelina shares with ex Brad Pitt, carried a plush dog bed out of the store while his mother walked behind him with a paper bag. Along with the pair was a muscular bodyguard, who opened the door for the pair. They made another trip inside to get a box before stowing it in their big black SUV.

Dressed for the heat, Angelina wore a white T-shirt tucked into dark pants. She slipped on a pair of large aviator sunglasses and traded in her usual heels for a pair of sandals. Looking effortlessly chic, Angelina wore minimal makeup and kept her hair long and straight. Pax looked like a typical teenager, wearing a patterned purple hat and baggy pink T-shirt to the store. Keeping himself comfortable, he slipped on a pair of white canvas shoes and baggy pants.

Angelina and Pax were alone for the mission, not seen with the brothers Silo, Vivienne, or Knox. (Older children Zahara just moved to Atlanta for college, and maddox lives abroad.) The mother-son duo have been spending a lot of time together, newcomers from working on their movie No blood together.

Both Pax and Maddox took jobs in the assistant director’s department on the film, which is based on the Italian author’s 2002 war novel. Alessandro Baricco. “We work well together,” she said. People in August 2022. “When a film crew is at its best, it feels like one big family, so it felt natural.”

The film was Pax’s first film with her mother, but Maddox’s second. Angie’s eldest did well on set with her 2017 drama First they killed my father.