Angelina Jolie had turned down a role that made her famous, that’s what

American actress Angelina Jolie was initially doubtful of one of the characters who most of all made her an icon of modern cinema

Angelina Jolie has been one of the icons of cinema worldwide for many years now: she not only remains one of the most fascinating women in all of Hollywood, but she is also one of the most requested on sets. In fact, in the latter period she is very busy with a project that will see her become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We are talking about nothing less than Eternals, one of the next Marvel projects.

As many will probably remember, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife begins to enter the world of cinema and entertainment when she was still a girl: it is at the age of eleven that she enters the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute, appearing in several productions in the two years where he attended. But the global success came in 2001, when Angelina Jolie plays Lara Croft in the first film by tomb Raider. That was the first film inspired by the video game series born in 1996 and starring the adventurer and archaeologist Lara Croft. The film made such a success that only two years later the producers decided to release a sequel: Tomb Raider – The cradle of the life. The latter came out in 2003, directed by Jan de Bont and always the beautiful Angelina Jolie in the role of the protagonist.

But do you want to know something that hardly anyone knows? Angelina Jolie was initially hesitant to accept the part of Lara Croft! In fact, she had initially said no because she didn’t think the character was right for her. They even had to convince her!