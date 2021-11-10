Angelina Jolie had turned down a well-known superhero before the yes to Eternals

Lately, Kit Harington revealed that he turned down a role in a superhero movie long before he agreed to take part in Eternals. Apparently, the same thing happened to the Oscar winner Angelina Jolie.

During a recent interview (via The Direct), the actress, who in the highly anticipated film by Chloé Zhao will play Thena, revealed that she had turned down the role of a famous superhero in the past, but did not reveal which one. In addition, he also explained why he decided to agree to take part in Eternals.

“In general, I am not projected towards superhero or science fiction films. These are not genres that I am interested in exploring “, has explained Angelina Jolie. “However, it felt like something else was happening with this film. It is very much about the characters. These guys aren’t Spider-Man or Captain America or the Hulk. Even hardcore fans may not know who the Eternals are. Presenting them all at once is not easy. “

In another interview with Total Film, however, the actress was unable to reveal anything about her future in the franchise (“I don’t think I can talk about it”, she said), but still decided to share some details about her character’s powers and how she prepared for the role. “I have been empowered to make weapons appear directly in my hands. Much of my training was a lot of fun, also because I had to try to figure out how to fight like that. “

Eternals, the third film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe directed by the Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao, will arrive on November 3 in Italian cinemas. The Marvel Studios movie Eternals presents a new team of superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe: the epic story, spanning thousands of years, shows a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

The cast of the film includes Richard Madden, who plays the almighty Ikaris; Gemma Chan, who plays Sersi, a lover of humanity; Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo, endowed with the powers of the cosmos; Lauren Ridloff, who plays the very fast Makkari; Brian Tyree Henry, who plays the intelligent inventor Phastos; Salma Hayek, who plays the wise and spiritual leader Ajak; Leah McHugh, who plays Sprite, eternally young and at the same time full of wisdom; Don Lee, who plays the mighty Gilgamesh; Barry Keoghan, who plays the lonely Druig; And Angelina Jolie, who plays the role of the fiery warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.