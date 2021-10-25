Angelina Jolie hand in hand with her daughters on the Eternals red carpet in Rome. And Shiloh (dressed as a woman) steals the show

She brought them with her throughout the Eternals promotional tour: Angelina Jolie also walked the red carpet of the Rome Film Festival hand in hand with her two daughters Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. The two are almost the same age: 16 and 15, and together with their mother they form a close-knit trio. In Los Angeles they go shopping together, on the red carpet they recycle their mother’s “vintage” (so to speak) dresses: Zahara “borrowed” the Elie Saab dress from the 2014 Oscars and Shiloh Nouvel a beige model signed Gabriela Hearst and modified for the occasion.

Shiloh Nouvel’s change of look

A novelty that made people talk: the eldest daughter of Angelina and Brad Pitt in fact spent her childhood dressed as a boy. He even called himself John, as Jolie herself had said. “She wants to be a boy,” he explained in 2011. A wish that his parents had lovingly respected, and in fact Shiloh almost always appeared dressed as a child: “We had to cut her hair: she likes everything that boys wear. Some kids want to wear capes and be Superman, but she wants to be like her brothers. That’s how it is ”.

Angelina Jolie on the red carpet with her children: and Zahara “steals” her Oscar dress

Social reactions

In Rome, the fifteen-year-old chose a total black dress made jaunty by a pair of animalier sneakers. While her sister Zahara seems to appreciate the classic evening dresses and sported a white and gold vestal-style model (mom like her, was swaddled in a sparkling Versace). It was Shiloh Nouvel who drove social media crazy, the “most perfect genetic mix ever existed,” someone recalls, square face like dad Brad and full lips like Angelina. Photocopy of the father or the same as the mother, the important thing seems to be above all Angelina’s choice to face the red carpet surrounded by the affection of the family, hand in hand with her girls rather than together with the escort on duty.