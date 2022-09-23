Angelina Jolie has 6 children, but who are they?

The Brangelina made us dream with their love, their oddities and their offspring. The children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are six and all well-known faces of the entertainment world. Their names are Chivan Maddox, Zahara Marley, Shiloh Nouvel, Pax Thien, Knox and Vivienne. Half of them have been adopted, while the other three are biological children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Everyone is always by the side of the mother, who takes them with her to the sets, to the premieres and to the various red carpets in which the actress takes part. The children of the Brangelina have always aroused curiosity in the fans, so here you are satisfied: this is who the six boys are and what they do today!

The adopted children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

In March 2002 the couple made up of actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie adopted their first child. Firstborn Chivan Maddox was born on August 5, 2001 in Rath Vibol, Cambodia. Before taking this step, Angelina visited Cambodia twice: first for the filming of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, then for a trip for UNHCR. Four years later, her Angelina adopted Zahara Marley when she was only six months old. Born on January 8, 2005, Zahara is originally from Ethiopia. Before moving to the Brangelina’s, the little girl lived at Wide Horizons for Children, an orphanage. Upon disembarking in LA, she was hospitalized following dehydration and malnutrition. Finally, in 2007 the Brangelina adopted Pax Thien, a child from Vietnam born on November 29, 2003.

The birth children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Three children were born from the marriage with colleague Brad Pitt. The first was born on May 27, 2006, and is called Shiloh Nouvel. Although she is her natural daughter, Angelina gave birth in Namibia. You may recall that Shiloh immediately gained enormous worldwide fame. In fact, her parents decided to sell her first photo to make millions of dollars. But they didn’t do it selfishly or as an act of vanity: the two actors donated the entire amount to charity. Today Shiloh is a gorgeous teenager with a passion for fashion. Her is an androgynous style: she loves to play and experiment with fashion, attracting the attention of the media all over the world. Later Angelina gave birth to her two twins, Knox and Vivienne, born on July 12, 2008 in France (in a hospital in Nice). Inheriting the traits of mom Angelina and dad Brad, the three are gorgeous and more and more like their parents. Twins are the ones who most resemble their parents. In addition, they are the protagonists of the most expensive photo ever taken of a celebrity in history: the first photo of the twins sold for 14 million dollars. As with Shiloh, the money was donated to her parents’ foundation, the Jolie-Pitt Foundation, for charitable purposes.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children today

The little ones are literally growing up before our eyes: the actress proudly shows them at various public events, where she appears with a “litter” in tow. Apparently, Angelina is a sweet and caring mom who cares about the health and well-being of her children. They seem to reciprocate her infinite love, and as they grow up they look more and more like her. Together they share moments of pure simplicity, such as shopping or a walk, but there are also social events in which they participate as a big family. In addition, little Vivienne took part in the movie Maleficent, where she got to act with her mother and make her debut alongside her on the big screen.

The Brangelina and the fights in court

Although the love between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ended in a tumultuous divorce, the two seem to care above all for the well-being of their children. But it wasn’t always like this: the two of them are faced in a legal battle for custody of the children, which then ended with the victory of Angelina. Initially, Pitt had secured custody of his five children in the past (excluding Pax, who is an adult and who took her side as her mother in the affair). But the whole process was found to be unfair and biased, and the Supreme Court re-examined the case and found Angelina right. He wanted us to let it be known, at first, that he totally disagreed with the judges, promising open war to his ex-wife. But Jolie’s lawyers were keen to clarify: “Ms. Jolie is focused on her family and is glad that her children’s well-being is not based on unethical behavior. Our judiciary gives priority to ethics and the best interests of children and will not tolerate judicial misconduct that rewards the interests of one party ». Is the end word far away?