Angelina Jolie has already chosen her favorite sandals this summer; discover – Vogue

Angelina Jolie is seen in Rome wearing an Alberta Ferretti look (Photo: Disclosure / Alberta Ferreti)

Favorite clothing brands Angelina Jolie they usually make a low profile line, with classic pieces, without prints or logos on display, which makes identification difficult, but their accessories are almost always luxurious.

Elegant, the actress is a fan of designer pieces such as Salvatore Ferragamo, Gabriela Hearst, Alberta Ferretti and when it comes to accessories, she has already been seen wearing the bag in the model 30 Montaigne by Dior, inspired by the emblematic address of the Maison, and the Kan U shoulder from Fendi.

And what would be the perfect shoe to match the Brunello Cucinelli kaftans and their set by Carine Gilson this summer in the Northern Hemisphere? Jolie’s choice was the sandals in the VLogo model by Valentino Garavaniwhich add a subtle touch of glamor to your impeccably curated, laid-back closet.

Valentino Garavani sandal in the VLogo model (Photo: Disclosure)

The single-strap flip-flops are luxurious thanks to their gold plate with the brand’s logo. Produced in Italy from calf leather, the brown model is one of the versions that the actress has mined. She has also been seen with sandals in a raw raffia version. The item is available on the Italian brand’s website for purchase for £540.

“I invest in quality pieces and then wear them to death,” Jolie once told british vogue. “I don’t change things very often, you know? This is one of my quirks.” In fact, Jolie has been an unofficial ambassador for chic, minimalist flip-flops since they were released in Spring 2019.

Angelina Jolie (Photo: Getty Images)

