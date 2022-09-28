Angelina Jolie Has Already Had a Complete Breakdown About Her New Career: ‘Brad Found Me Crying’

Angelina Jolie once took a break from her acting career to try directing. But when the Oscar winner found herself behind the camera, there was a moment where it took an emotional toll.

Why Angelina Jolie Started Directing

Jolie had previously boasted of one of the most notable and successful acting careers in Hollywood. But in 2010, the tomb Raider star found a new passion in the entertainment industry with directing. Passion took hold of her as she wrote the movie script. In the Land of Blood and Honey.

The romantic drama, which took place at the center of a war, saw Jolie tackling sensitive subjects. As the star was concerned that another filmmaker might misinterpret the film, Jolie appointed herself as director.

“The idea of ​​someone taking it and interpreting it – and possibly interpreting it the wrong way – scared me,” Jolie once said in an interview with DGA. “So, by default, I chose to direct myself.”

Jolie researched the art of film by asking questions of those used to working behind the scenes. After feeling confident enough, she decided to direct the film. But at first, sitting in the director’s chair was a challenge.

Brad Pitt once had to comfort Angelina Jolie after she had an emotional breakdown

Eventually, Jolie found herself struggling with the pressures that came with directing. O Mr. AND MRS. SMITH actor began to feel the weight of his project and temporarily collapsed because of it.

“I had a complete emotional breakdown in the shower and Brad found me crying,” Jolie once said in an interview. Maria Clara (via Young Hollywood). “I felt this huge responsibility and I felt very small and, who am I to take on that? I had a complete meltdown.”

Being her first film, Jolie still had trouble calling herself a director back then. Especially since she fell for him by accident.

“I didn’t plan on becoming a director and I still have a hard time saying I am a director,” she continued. “I just wanted to tell that story and I ended up being the director by default. It was a pleasure, but I wonder if it would be a pleasure with another cast and crew, and a subject that wasn’t so special.”

However, Jolie would go on to direct several other projects, establishing herself as a filmmaker in her own right.

Angelina Jolie once shared that she stopped driving because of a change in her family situation

Jolie has taken a break from filmmaking for the past two years. Many felt that her divorce from Pitt was the obvious source for her hiatus from directing. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jolie alluded to this by sharing how personal issues kept her out of the director’s chair.

“I love to drive, but I had a change in my family situation that didn’t allow me to drive for a few years,” he confided. “I needed to do shorter jobs and stay at home more, so I kind of went back to doing some acting jobs. That’s really the truth of it.”

