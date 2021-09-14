Angelina Jolie has auctioned a gift from Brad Pitt

“Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque”, This is the title of the painting that Brad Pitt (PHOTO) donated to Angelina Jolie and that the actress has now decided to put up for auction. The figure? According to rumors it will be a record.

Angelina Jolie and the divorce with Brad Pitt: for the sake of my children Angelina Jolie ( PHOTO ) auctioned off the Winston Churchill painting her ex-husband gave her. Churchill painted the work in 1943 for Franklin D. Roosevelt. In early February, Christie's auction house unveiled that the painting will be auctioned at the behest of the actress. An anonymous source then told Page Six that that same painting is the result of a gift. A gift from Brad Pitt, his great (ex) love with whom he has been in a legal battle for years now. The painting, entitled "Tower of the Koutoubia MosqueIs the only piece that Churchill created during the Second World War. The former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom painted it in 1943 in Marrakech, after the Casablanca Conference. On March 1st it will go to auction, and the figure promises to be decidedly high: on the Christie's' website we speak of 1,500,000 – 2,500,000 pounds (1,700,000 – 2,800.00 euros). The Jolie family donated it, as stated in the press release.