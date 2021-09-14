Angelina Jolie has auctioned a gift from Brad Pitt

“Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque”, This is the title of the painting that Brad Pitt (PHOTO) donated to Angelina Jolie and that the actress has now decided to put up for auction.
The figure? According to rumors it will be a record.
Angelina Jolie and Winston Churchill’s painting
Angelina Jolie (PHOTO) auctioned off the Winston Churchill painting her ex-husband gave her.
Churchill painted the work in 1943 for Franklin D. Roosevelt. In early February, Christie’s auction house unveiled that the painting will be auctioned at the behest of the actress. An anonymous source then told Page Six that that same painting is the result of a gift. A gift from Brad Pitt, his great (ex) love with whom he has been in a legal battle for years now.
The painting, entitled “Tower of the Koutoubia MosqueIs the only piece that Churchill created during the Second World War. The former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom painted it in 1943 in Marrakech, after the Casablanca Conference. On March 1st it will go to auction, and the figure promises to be decidedly high: on the Christie’s’ website we speak of 1,500,000 – 2,500,000 pounds (1,700,000 – 2,800.00 euros). The Jolie family donated it, as stated in the press release.
The history of the painting
Churchill invited Franklin D. Roosevelt to join him in Marrakech the day after the conclusion of the conference, motivated by the desire to share with the President of the United States the views of the city and the light at sunset. The sight so impressed Roosevelt that Churchill decided to immortalize the scene as a reminder of that moment. The picture is therefore testimony of theirs friendship, but also of the special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States.
“Christie’s is delighted to present such a historically significant painting as a highlight of the Modern British Art Evening Sale. Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque was painted following the Casablanca Conference, during which the Allied forces decided that only complete surrender by the Axis powers would be acceptable. It is the only work that Churchill painted during the war, perhaps encouraged by the recent progress made by the Allies in what he considered to be one of the most beautiful countries he had ever seen, ”it reads.
Until today hanging in one of Angelina Jolie’s properties, the painting will soon change owner. And, whoever wins it, will not only take home a piece of history. It will also earn a memento of Hollywood’s most famous (over) love.