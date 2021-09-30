News

Angelina Jolie has found new love. Perhaps

If the rumors are confirmed, he is a very different character from Brad Pitt

After the painful divorce between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the latter has made a lot of talk about himself for the continuous and different girlfriends that have been gradually attributed to him.

With a lot of hope, for many fans, that Brad would return to team up with his first wife, the lovely Jennifer Aniston.

As for Angelina Jolie, however, no gossip about any flirtations. Until now, though.

Because there is a persistent rumor that there is a relationship between the actress and The Weeknd. If so, Angelina would have chosen a guy far removed from Brad. He is not an actor, but a musician. And with the air of a dark handsome man, unlike Pitt’s sunny appearance.

Angelina and The Weeknd had been surprised by photographers in Los Angeles, as they savored the delicacies of the well-known Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi. But was it a business meeting or a romantic occasion? The doubt had not been resolved.

Now the couple has been spotted again at the same restaurant. One of the two: either Angelina and The Weeknd are crazy about the local specialties and can no longer do without them or there is something tender between them. The American press seems to favor this version. We’ll see…

(photo Getty Images)

