Angelina Jolie has hired one of her daughters as her assistant Metro World News

It is not hidden from anyone that she is a famous actress. Angelina Jolie His career is multifaceted. She not only brings to the public with her diverse performances, but she is also a producer, businesswoman, philanthropist and now she is working on music ‘The Outsiders’ on Broadway,

As part of her Broadway show, Jolie revealed she enlisted the services of her youngest daughter Vivienne Pitt15 years old.

On more than one occasion, the artist has been happy and proud of his six children. The largest is Maddox, followed by Pax and Zahra. Then Jolie has three biological children with Brad Pitt: Shiloh, as well as twins Knox and Vivienne.

entertainment tonight He reported that Jolie announced she would hire Vivienne as her production assistant on the production of The Outsiders, giving her an opportunity to delve further into the world of performing arts, where the teenager showed interest from a very young age. Is.

“Viv reminds me of my mother (Marcheline Bertrand) in that she focuses not on being the center of attention but on being a support to other creatives. According to what Medium read above, Jolie said, “She is very thoughtful and serious about theater and works hard to better understand how to contribute.”

The actor said she is excited about this new project that takes her back to theatre, thanks to her daughter Vivian.

“I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute, where I realized that my first love as an artist was (theatre). I still haven’t found a way back,” he revealed.

He stressed that “I look forward to contributing as I continue to learn from this incredible team with whom I have been working since the day my daughter took me to see the show at the La Jolla Playhouse.”

family and isolation

Angelina Jolie split from Brad Pitt, Her children are more attached to her. Months ago, the actress went public with her allegations against her ex-husband, whom she described as an abuser.

It is said that 22-year-old Maddox, the eldest son, does not want to see Pitt after becoming an adult.

The actor legally owns the Château Miraval Winery, a 500-hectare vineyard he bought in 2008. They accused him of selling it without his consent.

