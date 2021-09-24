Angelina Jolie has never dated anyone since she separated from Brad Pitt and the reason is linked precisely to the failure of her marriage

In September 2016 we were amazed to find that Angelina Jolie wanted to separate from Brad Pitt, revealing his addiction to alcohol.

Since that time, the road to divorce, full of ups and downs, has been on the front pages of every gossip site along with the personal life of the brangelina and rumors about their new (sometimes just hypothetical) relationships.

But if the 57-year-old Oscar-winning actor hasn’t had a problem showing up with other women, it seems that Angelina, 45, hasn’t dated any other man after breaking up with Brad Pitt.

AND there are no clues that she is or has been in a relationship.

Furthermore, some sources claim that the actress is not looking for love and that she has decided to focus her attention elsewhere.

Because? The reason is much simpler than one might suppose: according to the latest rumors, she’s not ready for a new relationship because Brad Pitt broke her heart.

Angelina Jolie still suffers from Brad Pitt

A source revealed to the English magazine Life & Style that Angelina Jolie is not ready to get back in the game because she still hasn’t fully recovered from her divorce with Brad.

“She was introduced to some men and went out to dinner with some of them. But it never went further“.

“Angelina is in no hurry to get involved again. Brad didn’t just break her heart, he destroyed it. It will take a real leap of faith for her to trust someone again. “

Angelina Jolie has never spoken publicly about her love life, or how she has been handling being single since her breakup with Brad Pitt, but apparently she is taking things gradually.

The source also discussed how Angelina Jolie decided to focus on being a mom and about her six children right now: “they come first,” the insider revealed.

In an old interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Angelina Jolie had said she credits her children with being able to handle drastic changes in life so well.

“The part of us that is free, wild, open, curious can be closed off from life, from pain or from evil,” he said.

My children know my true self and have helped me find it and embrace it. They’ve been through a lot. I learn from their strength ».