Angelina Jolie helps refugees

CAIRO (AP) .- Angelina Jolie visited Yemen on Sunday to express solidarity with displaced families and to raise aid for an upcoming fundraising conference, reported the UN.

The actress, who is a UN special envoy for refugee issues, landed in Aden in southern Yemen to meet families and refugees there. In Aden there is the Yemeni government that has international recognition.

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) expressed hope that Angelina Jolie’s visit will raise awareness of the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, the poorest of the Arab countries, ahead of a fundraising conference scheduled for the March 16.

“At this time when we see the horrors unfolding in Ukraine and call for an immediate end to the conflict and access for humanitarian agencies, I am here in Yemen to support people who desperately need peace. The situation is one of the worst humanitarian crises,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since 2014, when pro-Iranian rebels called Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and much of the north of the country, forcing the government south and into Saudi Arabia. Angelina’s visit generated favorable comments.