Angelina Jolie, her new film Those Who Wish Me Dead will be released in May

The highly anticipated thriller (tinged with neo-western atmospheres) directed by Taylor Sheridan will finally arrive on May 14, starring the diva. The release will be simultaneously in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service

The release date of Those Who Wish Me Dead, the new film starring Angelina Jolie, is set for May 14. The highly anticipated thriller directed by Taylor Sheridan will be distributed by Warner Bros. and therefore will be released simultaneously in theaters and on the streaming service HBO Max. Written and directed by Taylor Sheridan, acclaimed neo-western screenwriter who returns to directing after the lucky one Wind River Secrets of 2017, the film promises to keep you glued to the screen. A nice mix of action, thriller, suspense and survival movie, for a film that is a hybrid of many different genres.

Those Who Wish Me Dead with Angelina Jolie

deepening



Angelian Jolie will direct a biopic on photographer Don McCullin Those Who Wish Me Dead is co-written by director Taylor Sheridan himself with Michael Koryta and Charles Leavitt and is based on Michael Koryta’s 2014 novel of the same name. The film hybridizes two different but complementary film genres: the thriller on the one hand, with suspense, mystery and twists typical of this film recipe much appreciated by most, and the western on the other.

A feminine western, with a group of women led by Hannah Faber, the protagonist played by Angelina Jolie.

The plot of Those Who Wish Me Dead

deepening



Angelina Jolie, 45 years between talent and beauty PHOTO In the background there is a terrible fire that is ravaging the wilderness of Montana and in the foreground there is a heinous murder that a teenage boy will witness. The latter will find himself hunted by two murderous twins in the middle of the desert. To support the eyewitness of the murder there is a survival expert, Hannah Faber (the character of Jolie), whose job is to protect the boy. Yet the flames that are ravaging nature threaten to kill everyone and everything, too.

A nice mix of different cinematic elements

deepening



Angelina Jolie and the divorce with Brad Pitt: For the sake of my children A film that mixes many ingredients borrowed from different subgenres: the pure action ofaction movie mixes with the suspense typical of the heart-pounding thriller, the drama mixes with the rhythms of the western but adapted to the contemporary. Those Who Wish Me Dead it is a cocktail of many cinematic delicacies that turns out to be intoxicating and well “shaken”. Stripping away from the usual gender stereotypes and with a truly remarkable screenplay, this new test director by Taylor Sheridan promises great enthusiasm.

The cast of Those Who Wish Me Dead

deepening



Best movies with Angelina Jolie Loading... Advertisements All eyes are clearly on her, the divine Angelina Jolie who plays the protagonist Hannah Faber. But the cast of Those Who Wish Me Dead includes many other excellent names in Hollywood and beyond: there are the British Nicholas Hoult and Jake Weber, the Americans Tyler Perry, Jon Bernthal, James Jordan and Tory Kittles and the Irish Aidan Gillen. In short, a truly international, varied and interesting cast.

Director Taylor Sheridan

deepening Wind River Secrets, Taylor Sheridan’s film Taylor Sheridan is an American actor, screenwriter and director who we see in his third directorial test, after his 2011 debut with Cowardly and the acclaimed Wind River Secrets of 2017. He began his acting career in the mid-1990s making his small-screen debut in television series such as Walker Texas Ranger, The Lady of the West And Party of Five. From 2005 to 2007 he played the role of Danny Boyd in the television series Veronica Mars, after which he became popular as Deputy Sheriff David Hale in the first three seasons of the television series. Sons of Anarchy. In 2015 he made his debut as a screenwriter, signing for Denis Villeneuve the screenplay of Sicario thanks to which he received a nomination for the Writers Guild of America Award. With the screenplay by Sicario, Sheridan starts a trilogy that deals with the theme of the modern American frontier, with Hell or High Water as a second chapter e Wind River Secrets as third and last. He earned an Oscar nomination for his screenplay of Hell or High Water, the 2016 neo-western starring Chris Pine, Ben Foster and Jeff Bridges.

His latest film as a director, Wind River Secrets (considered his true directorial debut, apart from his very first approach with Cowardly of 2011), he was awarded the prize for best director in the section A certain regard at the Cannes Film Festival.

Angelina Jolie’s career

deepening



Angelina Jolie’s appeal during the Coronavirus Although she certainly needs no introduction, Angelina Jolie is the celebrated American actress, film producer, director, activist and philanthropist, as well as UNHCR ambassador. Winner of two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, three Screen Actors Guilds and a Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival, she achieved international fame playing Lara Croft in films Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) and Tomb Raider – The cradle of life (2003). He has won three consecutive Golden Globes: in 1998 for the TV movie George Wallace, in 1999 for Gia – A woman beyond all limits and in 2000 for Interrupted girls (thanks to which she also won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress). Among the many titles that make up his filmography, we remember Mr. & Mrs. Smith by Doug Liman, the 2005 film in which he first starred opposite Brad Pitt. Galeotto was the film because after that experience on the set the two colleagues became Mr. & Mrs. not Smith but Brangelina … He starred in The Good Shepherd – The shadow of power by Robert De Niro, in Changeling by Clint Eastwood (earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress), in By the Sea (directed by herself) and dressed as Maleficent in Maleficent – Mistress of evil produced by Walt Disney.