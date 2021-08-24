News

Angelina Jolie: her post on Afghanistan breaks the record on Instagram

Angelina Jolie really hit the heart. Now she is the queen of Instagram. It was “enough” that she shared the letter sent to her by an Afghan teenager, for the social media to go crazy. 2.1 million followers in three hours. Absolute record. The diva (46) and a fighter for the rights of women and refugees in the world, has surpassed Rupert Grint, Sir David Attenborough, Jennifer Aniston.

angelina jolie

Angelina Jolie (46) in 2018, with a little Syrian girl during a visit to the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan. The actress and director has been a Goodwill Ambassador of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the UN since 2001. Photo Getty

Angelina Jolie and the debut of records

Angelina Jolie debuted on Instagram on Friday, August 20. Surprisingly. But the choice of shared content was no surprise. Angie has put aside the cinema (a few days before the trailer for her new film was released The Eternals). He has decided to focus on commitment. He will use Instagram for his battles.

angelina jolie

In Kabul, in 2011, with little Samir (8 months) and his mother. Getty photo

The battles of Angelina

Those we have known for years: for women, girls, refugees. The minorities that she has always dealt with. As Goodwill Ambassador of the High Commissioner for Refugees. And of the UN. Visiting the fields. Talking to the little girls. Those who are as old as his daughters. She who, in lost orphanages in the poorest countries in the world, fell in love with Maddox, Pax, Zahara. The children she adopted …

Letter from an Afghan Girl we read it as Kabul fell to the Taliban. While mothers and fathers passed their babies on to American soldiers. While the last free journalists, Afghans and Westerners, told us about the fears of women and young people. The fear of losing their freedoms. Go to school. Walking alone. Dress freely …

angelina jolie

One of the photos shared by Angelina Jolie. Instagram photo @ angelinajolie

Angelina made this choice. Right now. We know it. We know, from her personal history and her tears of recent years, that she is sincere. Perhaps for this reason, his post broke the record. The fastest in history to reach 1 million followers. 2.1 million in three hours. 7.6 in three days. With 2 posts and 3 profiles followed, Angelina Jolie’s attachment already has 9 million followers. In 4 days.

Angelina Jolie: I would do everything for my children. The photos

Two posts because Angelina continues. She wrote it right away: “I came to Instagram to share stories and give voices to all those in the world who are fighting for their rights“. Not just the Afghans, then.

angelina jolie

The handwritten letter. Instagram photo @ angelinajolie

The second post is still dedicated to women. One of them, an African (Ethiopian, like Zahara), raises her arms to show us how she “travels”. An old suitcase, a lot. What little she was able to take with her. We don’t know where it comes from. But she is a migrant. They are the raised arms of a woman on the run… The “title” is the message: displaced. Displaced. Torn from her home. Without a home / place / place / country … Refugee …

Brad Pitt’s ex-wife writes: “I started working with displaced people because I strongly believe in human rights. I don’t do charity. I have a deep respect for them and their families. For everything they face. And that they overcome despite persecutions, injustices, inequalities. To date, refugees make up 1% of the world population: 82.4 million people. Almost twice as much as 10 years ago. Some crises, such as the conflict in Afghanistan, have lasted for decades. Others, like Ethiopia, are more recent. However, they all have violence and the denial of rights in common. This is why innocent families have no choice but to flee. How far will we have to go because we really start to worry about the environmental devastation, violations and conflicts that fuel these crises?

I will always continue to follow them and learn from them. If you want to join me, visit the Instagram account of the UN refugee agency

angelina jolie

In 2016, in a Syrian refugee camp in Jordan. Getty photo

The hashtags are always the same. #HumanRights #RefugeeCrisis #Refugees #Stateless #Displaced #Displacement #InternallyDisplacedPersons #IDP

The battles of Angelina, 1 and 2.0. In reality and, from now on, on social networks …

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION


