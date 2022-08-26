Angelina Jolie, her Roman Dolce Vita with her daughters

Who knows what the Romans will have done around for sales in the center, when Zadar has sprung up Angelina Jolie together with his daughters, who, like any tourist, looked for summer opportunities.

Yet it really happened, and it was duly posted on social media, complete with photographic documentation: “My boyfriend has just seen that goddess of Angelina on the escalators of Zara”; “Angelina eating ice cream like an ordinary tourist: very hot” are just some of the tweets posted in the last few hours.

Jolie is in Italy to shoot Without Blood, film based on the novel by Alessandro Baricco. And together with Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina, spent the 4th of July weekend shopping with their daughters Shiloh, Vivienne and Zahara. They were spotted at a cooking class on Saturday, then went off to cook shopping in the streets of the center.

And between an ice cream, a stroll in Campo Dei Fiori and a visit to the various antique shops in the area, there was no lack of a visit to Zara, where the Jolie-Pitt girls, Shiloh, Vivienne And Zaharahave given vent to their desire for shopping.

The film in which Angie is engaged is based on the bestseller written by Alessandro Baricco, Without blood, and tells a story set in the aftermath of conflict and explores universal truths about war, trauma, memory and healing. Filming took place in Puglia, Basilicata and Rome.

Angelina Jolie said about it: “I am honored to be in Italy and to bring such a special story to the big screen. I thank Alessandro Baricco for entrusting me with the film adaptation of his book, a work full of poetry and emotion, which looks at the war and the questions that arise from it from a unique point of view, wondering what we are going to look for after suffering a trauma , a loss or an injustice “.