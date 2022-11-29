Angelina Jolie Hired a Hitman to Kill Her; reason will surprise you

Angelina Jolie is one of the most famous actresses in hollywood🇧🇷 Just by hearing her name, you can remember several blockbusters like Tomb Raider, Girl Interrupted and the comic Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Behind fame and awards, the movie star hides a dark persona who has made a shocking decision.

Why did Angelina Jolie hire an assassin to kill her?

The actress told the site The Face, in 2003, that while struggling to improve his mental health, he began to think about suicide with some frequency. She even commented that she even hired a hitman to kill her. The decision was made so that people around her would not carry a sense of guilt.

“I was aware that many people close to me, like my mother, would feel that they didn’t love me or do enough to stop me from taking my own life,” he explained at first.

“So my solution was to have someone else kill me, like a robbery. That way it would be murder and it wouldn’t be anyone’s fault and no one would think he let me down,” continued the star.

You have no idea who made the actress drop the idea

Angelia Jolie said finding a hitman in New York wasn’t difficult. With the money in hand, she contacted a “professional” who refused to do the job. “He was a decent enough person and asked me to think better of calling him after two months,” she recalled.

After some time, Jolie changed her mind. “Something changed in my life, and I managed to sort it out,” she underlined. In the same interview, the actress revealed that she was only able to feel more psychologically stable after being a mother.

How is Angelina Jolie today?

The Hollywood star is doing well these days. She has six children and is one of the most celebrated actresses of her generation. In addition, she has 97 nominations and 49 wins in several awards, including Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA and Sag Awards. Her last film work was in Marvel’s Eternals, in which she played the superhuman Thena. The actress is also a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador.