Angelina Jolie hires her 15-year-old daughter as her assistant

USA.- famous actress Angelina Jolie working on his new project called musical adaptationforeigneron Broadway, and to make this production look a little familiar, the protagonist of Maleficent hired his daughter Assistant,

Vivienne Jolie Pitt She is the youngest of six children of Jolie and her ex Brad Pitt. The girl will work as an assistant in the production area of ​​the play.

However, the intention is also that Vivienne should start getting involved in the performing arts and thus develop a little experience.