Angelina Jolie hires her 15-year-old daughter as her assistant

USA.- famous actress Angelina Jolie working on his new project called musical adaptationforeigneron Broadway, and to make this production look a little familiar, the protagonist of Maleficent hired his daughter Assistant,

Vivienne Jolie Pitt She is the youngest of six children of Jolie and her ex Brad Pitt. The girl will work as an assistant in the production area of ​​the play.

However, the intention is also that Vivienne should start getting involved in the performing arts and thus develop a little experience.

Perfect for work?

Recently, Angelina told about this through a statement. entertainment tonight The kind of person Vivienne is makes her a perfect fit for the position.

The actress insisted that the young lady is one of those who prefers to support talent rather than be the center of attention.

Jolie said, “Viv reminds me of my mother in the sense that she focuses on being a support to other creatives, not being the center of attention.”

In return, he added Vivienne Jolie Pit She is “very thoughtful and serious about theater and works hard to better understand how to contribute.”

It is noteworthy that Vivienne was fascinated by the story from the very day she went with her mother to the premiere. Construction Site in San Diego, California.

Source link

