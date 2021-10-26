Angelina Jolie: how boring perfection. Zhao: fragility is needed

In Rome, interview with the actress and director of the film “Eternals”

Rome (askanews) – It is a family of imperfect superheroes that we will see from 3 November at the cinema in “Eternals”. The highly anticipated new Marvel movie brings to the screen an epic story that spans thousands of years and stars a new team of immortal superheroes, forced out of the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants. Angelina Jolie and director Chloé Zhao came to Rome at the Rome Film Fest to present the film, along with Marvel Vice President Victoria Alonso and the rest of the cast. And speaking of this dysfunctional “family” Jolie says:

“Yes indeed we are a bit extreme. But I like this family and I believe that people all over the world can relate to it, for many reasons. How boring is perfection, it doesn’t exist, who wants to be perfect? I hope all of this helps us to bring out who we really are, to be completely honest with others. To really know who the other is ”.

Alonso and Zhao also have something to say about dysfunctional families and the fragility of people: “At Marvel we are a dysfunctional family, and we like this, it makes us grow: we love each other, we are strong, collaborative and also irascible, strange: we are ok “.

“If you think about how society today attacks many important women, of power, who bring out their frailties, you understand that we still have a lot to learn. It is important not only for women but for everyone to feel safe, even with their own vulnerability. You don’t have to have only fire, you have to have water too, and if you don’t feel safe you can’t let that water out. With the character of Thena Angelina brought out a lot of herself, and that character if she hadn’t been vulnerable would never have been so powerful. ”

Diversity and inclusion are the real cornerstone of “Eternals”, since in the film an openly gay superhero couple appears for the first time, there is a deaf-mute heroine, a Pakistani superhero, and the same character as Jolie, Thena, she has mental health problems. For Jolie even today, however, in our society it is difficult to accept people with these problems. “Maybe things are improving a bit but true understanding is still a long way off, that those around you really understand, be empathetic with these people. But I was very happy to play a character who has these problems and is very strong at the same time. That is, don’t think you’re ‘broken’ and wait for someone to ‘fix’ you. Some people live their whole lives with mental problems and trauma, and in any case they are precious, strong, beautiful ”.

