Angelina Jolie, how did she present herself on the Eternals 2021 red carpet?

Angelina Jolie she wasn’t alone on the red carpet of Eternals at the Rome Film Fest 2021. The actress was holding her two daughters by the hand Shiloh of 15 years e Zahara aged 16, accompanying the famous mother on this trip to Italy.

A goddess look for Angelina Jolie to Rome flaunted with extreme naturalness as only she can do. A tight-fitting dress in laminate without straps, the result of Maison Versace. The daughter Zahara she wore a long white dress with gold shoulder straps crossed on the designer chest Catwalk Designer Vintage. While Shilou wore a black minidress by with extreme elegance and simplicity Versace with yellow and black sneakers suitable for her young age.

Angelina Jolie, which he shares the children with Brad Pitt after the divorce, he is currently on tour promoting the latest cinecomic of Marvel, Eternals. Film directed by the direction of Chloe Zhao in which the actress plays the role of Thena, the fast-paced, hard-fought warrior who displays divine strength.

The fall of Angelina Jolie’s extensions, fans notice

Perfect and ethereal in her shimmering gown, the movie star had a fall though. No she didn’t stumble on the red carpet, her extensions fell, revealing the makeup of the hairstyle. Fans immediately noticed it as they noticed the actress’s excessive thinness immediately pointed out on her Instagram profile.

But Angelina Jolie she did not break down and, laughing, walked the red carpet serenely. Her beauty and prowess always shown on the big screen will certainly not be affected by such nonsense but her hair stylist will surely take a great grooming.

However, the actress’s very black and combed back hair highlighted the luminous face and the radiant gaze of Angiolina Jolie, visibly happy to share this opportunity with his two daughters.