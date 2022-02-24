Angelina Jolie: how she adopted Zahara

The Zahara’s biological mother, Angelina Jolie’s daughterhas expressed that he misses the young woman.

According to an interview for Reuters, Mentwabe Dawid, Zahara’s biological motherwho is now 17 years old, revealed how she feels about knowing that her daughter leads a very comfortable life next to Angelina Jolie:

I think my daughter is very lucky to be adopted by a world famous lady.

declared Davidwho according to the agency, lives in a small house where he only has a light bulb to illuminate it.

Likewise, the Ethiopian explained her difficult life situation. She revealed that Zahara was the product of abuse

He pulled out a knife, put a hand over my mouth so I couldn’t scream. Then he abused me and disappeared.

mentwabe described this difficult moment with tears in his eyes, according to Reuters. He went on to explain that in his community, being a victim of sexual abuse is “considered taboo.” So he hid his pregnancy until the growth of her belly prevented it. His mother gave him all the support of him.

The Ethiopian woman recounted that Zahara it originally received the name Yemsrach which means “good news” in Amharic, a language of central and northern Ethiopia.

Unfortunately, the poverty in which he lives mentwabe prevented him from keeping his little girl with him, so he decided to give Yemsrach up for adoption to prevent him from suffering more.

Metwabe also denied that he wants Zahara back:

I have never disputed the adoption of my baby with Angelina Jolie.

However, the African recognizes that of course she misses Zaharabut who wishes you all the success.

Who is Zahara, the daughter of Angelina Jolie?

Let us remember that at the beginning of this century, the actress made headlines, among other things, for adopting several children from different countries.

This decision was highly discussed by public opinion; However, Angeline He ignored the criticism.

His first child was Maddoxwhom he adopted after recording tomb Raider in Cambodia. The adoption of the now 20-year-old transformed Angeline, who from that moment turned his attention to humanitarian aid in other countries. Until then, she was known for her talents as an actress, for having won a Oscarbut also for various scandals such as kissing his brother on the mouth.

With Maddox, Angelina he moved away from that scandalous image and decided to help others.

After the Cambodian Jolie adopted to people from Vietnam. then it would come Zahara in 2005. Later, already established in its relationship with Brad Pittthe daughter of actor Jon Voight gave birth to Shiloh and, two years later, in 2008, the twins, Vivienne and Knox.

As we have informed you, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt They separated in 2016 and since then they have led a legal fight both for the custody of their six children (pitt would legally adopt the adopted children of Jolie when he began his relationship with her) and for their common business.

Follow us on Google News for more information like this