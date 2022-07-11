Angelina Jolie husband, backfire with Johnny Lee Miller?

Angelina Jolie husband

Angelina Jolie husband. Angelina Jolie was seen leaving the home of ex-husband Johnny Lee Miller, the Sherlock Holmes of Elementary. Her first husband, alongside her from 1996 to 1997. Very little. A year and a little more.

However, in 2004, she said in an interview: “Separating myself from Jonny was the stupidest thing I’ve done in my life”…

Angelina Jolie is was seen walking in and out of the English actor’s New York home in Brooklyn. The raincoat, the Louis Vuitton bag were the same as those with which they photographed her at the airport.

The first meeting

Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller met by chance on the set of Hackers. A few months later, in March 1996, they got married, contenting yourself with a simple ceremony. Almost lean. The only guests at that hasty wedding, to which Angelina Jolie showed up wearing black leather pants and a white t-shirt, branded with the blood of her new husband (“You may well make a small sacrifice to make this day special”, would have said), were her mother and a friend of him. Then, nothing. Miller and Jolie lived on each other for the next few months, quickly burning that love of theirs, which could now be making them dream again.