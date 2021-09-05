Angelina Jolie | I gave up on The Aviator because of Weinstein attacked me

Angelina Jolie: “I gave up on The Aviator because of Weinstein. He attacked me, but I managed to escape him” (On Saturday 4 September 2021) Angelina Jolie he said he had renounced to The Aviator because Harvey was among the producers Weinstein, who years earlier had tried to attack her: ‘I told many women to watch out for him.’ Angelina Jolie said in an interview with The Guardian that he had renounced to a role in The Aviator to it causes by Harvey Weinstein, who was among the producers of Scorsese’s film. The actress had had a bad experience with the producer, but had managed to escape him and she made sure … Read on movieplayer

