Angelina Jolie: “I want to give every child a safer world”

A few weeks ago Angelina Jolie flew to Ukraine where the little ones play in the rubble of war. You have always been at the forefront of climate change and refugee rights. And now in Cambodia you are restarting your bee conservation project which will give work to many young women. The actress, director and activist talks about her true vocation: «Acting has never been at the center of my passions. My priorities are my family and the desire to be useful to others "

The first time that Angelina Jolie visited Cambodia was for the shooting of the film Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, 2001, in which she played the heroine of a video game. “The first film shot in the country after the end of the conflict”. That is, the bloody civil war between government forces and Khmer Rouge, which lasted seven years and ended in 1974. Instead of staying in a hotel room, between takes, the actress used the time to look around. and she was overcome by poverty, especially by the conditions in which many children lived.

Since then Jolie, 46 years old, has never stopped dealing with humanitarian emergencies around the world. And in the first days of May she flew to Ukraine to help out. Of her To hers 13 million followers on Instagram showed the shards of bombs that the little ones play with, unaware.

She says she considers herself an activist rather than an actress and a director. The four films she directed demonstrate this: In the land of blood and honey (2011) which had the Bosnian Serb war as its background; Unbroken (2014), on the Second World War told through the story of Louis Zamperini, captured by the Japanese; By the Sea (2015), on the relationship between men and women, and First they killed my father (2017), the true story of a Cambodian girl, Loung Ung, who witnessed the massacres of the Khmer Rouge.

Over the course of almost thirty years, it has been the protagonist of blockbusters several times – the last, Eternals of 2021, with the superheroes of Marvel – but also of intense films like A Mighty Heart – A big heartin 2007, in which was Mariane Pearl, the widow of journalist Daniel Pearl, killed in Pakistan 20 years ago by Islamic fundamentalists.

Meanwhile she has grown up (single, after divorce from Brad Pitt in 2019) six children. The twins Knox and Vivienne, born in 2008; Pax, adopted the year before in Vietnam when he was 3; Shiloh, now fifteen; her little sister Zahara, originally from Ethiopia, 17, and Maddox, 20, the first child adopted twenty years ago in an orphanage in Cambodia, after the divorce from her first husband, actor Billy Bob Thornton.

Jolie is Ambassador of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees since 2001 and since last year, together with Guerlainof which he is testimonial, and in collaboration with Unesco, argues Women for Beesa program to promotefemale empowerment, safeguarding bees and promoting the conservation of biodiversity.

Women for Bees has just left for Cambodia, where the actress created 18 years ago MJP Foundationon behalf of his son Maddox, to support the population in the Samlot region, one of the areas most affected by the civil war.

What memories do you have of your first trip to Cambodia?

“I expected to find anger and pain but, instead, what struck me was the resilience, the warmth of the people, the smiles and their sense of irony. They were truly wonderful. I consider myself lucky to be Maddox’s mother and to have become part of that community ».

How did the idea of ​​the MJP Foundation come about?

“In Cambodia I have a house, in the jungle, and it is the place where I feel most at ease. At first, I did not plan to commit myself to the conservation of a forest area. I had started volunteering in the country because my son was born there and because I had seen the consequences of the war. We cleared the land mines to create a safe area for local schools and hospitals. My goal was to take care of the children, to work to guarantee them an education. But when you are there, you understand that you have to take care of the needs of a community as a whole, therefore also of the environment. I listened to what people were saying. For them it was important to safeguard their cultural roots and develop the area’s economy in a sustainable way ».

Because he decided to collaborate with Women for Bees?

“While I was in Cambodia with Guerlain (where an advertising campaign was carried out in 2019, ed), I learned a lot about their projects to save these wonderful insects and to train female beekeepers”.

What do we need to know about the decline in the number of bees around the world?

“I’m learning on the subject too. When you talk to experts, they tell you how the global reduction in the number of bees is the result of human activity on the planet. And it’s pretty shocking. On the other hand, they explain all the ways we can reverse this process through our choices. And this is encouraging ».

