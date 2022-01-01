News

Angelina Jolie in Eternals: the trailer and the world premiere in Rome

Let’s get ready… A few hours before the press conference in which films and stars of the Rome Film Fest 2021 (14/24 October), the organizers have already announced their 90 piece. The “blow” is really big.

Angelina Jolie in Rome for the preview of Eternals

The preview of Eternals by Chloe Zhao. The film that will “replace” the Avengers in the hearts of Marvel comics fans. Directed by Academy Award winner Chloe Zhao. And starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden and many others. The film is released in Italian cinemas on November 3. Meanwhile, above the first Italian trailer.

Will we see Angelina Jolie again, in the capital? Alongside this time with her friend Salma Hayek? For sure it will still be a super glam event, like when Angie arrived in Rome with her children and Michelle Pfeiffer. So, it was 2019, the red carpet was that of Maleficent 2. Now, the expectation is even higher.

October 2019: Angelina Jolie on the Roman red carpet of “Maleficent 2”, between Shiloh and Zahara. Will you also take them to Rome for the world premiere of “Eternals”?

Eternals closing film of the 2021 Rome Film Fest

Eternals cwill close the Rome Film Fest 2021 and its “younger” section Alice nella città (where it has already been announced, unmissable, Belfast by Kenneth Branagh). The wait is very high, as he wrote when he launched the news Variety. The film in fact launches what, promising box office, could be a new saga. Millionaire.

eternals angelina jolie

The Italian poster of the film, out in cinemas on 3 November

Eternals: trailer, plot, characters, performers, Harry Styles. All the photos from the Marvel movie

Eternals: what story tells the new Marvel blockbuster

The official plot is about the world to be saved. The atmospheres, however, are more “dark”, compared to the previous cine-comics of the house. The third film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe brings an epic story spanning thousands of years to the big screen. Starring a new team of immortal superheroes, forced out of the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants …

The Eternals are in fact an alien race. Immortals, they have extraordinary powers. So far they had been watching, leaving the Avengers to save the world. But now, their enemies have entered the scene. And the good immortals, the Eternals in fact, have to intervene.

chloe zhao eternals

Director Chloe Zhao on set, with Richard Madden. Born in China, with “Nomadland” she won the Golden Lion of Venice 2020 and 6 Oscars 2022

A super director. More: from Oscar

But in this case, in addition to the stellar cast and super special effects, there is her, Chloe Zhao. The Chinese girl (who grew up in Great Britain and the USA) who shocked Hollywood. Which, even before winning the 2021 Oscars with Nomadland (6 statuettes in all), he had offered her the new saga based on action and superheroes. On the 24th we will know how he transformed it. The idea, according to the production’s statements, was to make it almost a manifesto of the new female empowerment. But also a greater commitment to the cause of the environment.

On October 24, on the red carpet of the Rome Film Festival (which will award Tim Burton and Quentin Tarantino) we will know if the strongest Chinese girl in the world has achieved the mission …

