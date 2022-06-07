Angelina Jolie in Italy for her next film Senza Sangue

Angelina Jolie he chose Italy as a set for his next one movie Whitout Blood.

Although the arrival of Angelina the presence of the ex-wife of Brad Pitt in our country began to circulate in recent days, when the 47-year-old actress was spotted in Martina Franca (in the province of Taranto), where some shots of the film he will see were made Jolie at the direction and whose set in the past few hours has moved among the stones of Matera.

The first inspections in Italy for the film Without blood took place in great secrecy in the month of March, kicking off in recent days the filming which, after touching Basilicata and Puglia, will move to Rome, even if at the moment it is not yet known what the locations chosen by the actress will be from The Tourist (film in which the cast also appears Johnny Depp) to set the film, which should be released in 2023.

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Alessandro Baricco (of which Angelina Jolie had bought the rights in 2017) and tells the story of a father and his two sons, who live on a farm in the middle of the countryside, isolated from the world and from civilization. However, their lives are destined to change when a Mercedes with four men on board arrives at the family’s cottage.

After being in the spotlight for a long time for her private life (see the end of the marriage with Pitt or the first steps in the entertainment world of sons starting from Shiloh Jolie-Pittaspiring dancer), Angelina returns to her origins and to her cinema, where she took her first steps at a very young age and where she also took the risk of acting in the 883 film Jolly bluebeing then discarded at the last minute as considered too sexy (being preferred Alessia Merz). Although the project did not go through, the 47-year-old has always remained very attached to Italy where she chose to shoot Bloodlessa film of which she will be producer, director and also actress.

