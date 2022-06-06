Angelina Jolie in Matera to shoot some scenes of her film

Lin Basilicata after Puglia. Angelina Jolie change region but not country and go back to choose Italy as the location in which to shoot his next film: Whitout Blood. The actress, in fact, will set some of the scenes in Matera. And the announcement could only come via social media from the first citizen of the city.

Angelina Jolie in Matera

“Angelina Jolie has chosen Matera as a set to set part of the film she directs, Without Blood»Wrote Domenico Bennardi, mayor of the city of the Sassi, on Facebook.

“In March it was she who chose the most suitable locations among the Sassi after the inspections strictly on high heels, despite the slippery chianche “ironized the mayor. In conclusion: «Once again, the city of the Sassi conquers the stars of Hollywood». After all, it is not the first time that Italy has been chosen as the location for American films. And Jolie has always openly declared her great love for Italy.

In Puglia for the first scenes

Before the first citizen of Matera, the announcement of the presence of Jolie in Italy was given by Gianfranco Palmisano, councilor for public works of the Municipality of Martina Franca, in the province of Taranto. Who on social media had explained that the actress and director had also chosen Puglia as the location of the film, setting the set in the historic center of the city.

“Our beautiful historic center will be the set of the Hollywood star’s film in the coming weeks»Wrote the councilor on Facebook. “It is not the first time that a film has been shot by us, but it is the first time that our city has been chosen by a very prestigious international film production. The historic center will go to the big screen all over the world with an important image and economic return ».

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

Jolie’s new movie

The new film that Jolie is directing is Without Blood, Without Blood, based on the novel by Alessandro Baricco and produced by Fremantle. It tells the story of a father who lives with his two sons on a farm in an isolated countryside. Their life changes once and for all when the way home is taken by four men in a Mercedes.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED