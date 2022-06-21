Angelina Jolie in Rocca Massima: the Hollywood star in Lazio to try the “flight of the angel”

ROCCA MASSIMA – It’s not every day you meet a Hollywood star like Angelina Jolie. It happened yesterday to the residents of Rocca Massima and, specifically, to the two employees of the Bar Volo, who saw the well-known American actress enter their business.

Accompanied by 12 bodyguards, the star originally from Los Angeles is in Italy to shoot her latest film, “Without Blood”, based on the international bestseller “Senza Sangue” by the Italian writer Alessandro Baricco.

The American actress, for the occasion, wanted to try the now well-known “Flying in The Sky” of Rocca Massima, asking after the first lap also to replicate the experience, flying for a second time on the Lepini Mountains.

Shortly after the shot you see in the photo, in the company of the girls of the Bar Volo – an activity located near the attraction – who did not want to miss the almost unique opportunity to be immortalized with a movie star.

“It is not known where or how he learned that in Rocca Massima there was the flight of the peregrine falcon, but for the village it was a moment of pride to know that an actress like Angelina Jolie knows Rocca Massima“Deputy Mayor Angelo Tomei told the press.

