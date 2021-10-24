Angelina Jolie in silver look on the red carpet at the Rome Film Festival. «The superheroines of today? They welcome migrants »- Corriere.it

Happy, holding her daughters Zahara and Shiloh by the hand, Angelina Jolie is the most sparkling protagonist (if only for the silver outfit) of the last red carpet at the Rome Film Festival. The amazing actress with this dress that leaves Rome breathless to present the film Eternals together with the Oscar-winning director Chlo Zhao and the entire cast. To complete the look of the star who sports a very long apologetic hair left free on the shoulders, a few jewels: earrings and a few rings. While on the feet sandals with the plateau (as if it needed a few more centimeters). The neckline then allows you to admire her tattooed back that she gladly shows in front of the flashes by being photographed in different poses and moving her long hair. At 46, she is truly more beautiful than ever. Since the end of August, the diva has also been on Instagram, where she is followed by over 10 million followers, to promote her social battles. It is no coincidence that when asked who are the super-heroines of today (since the film is really about immortal super-heroines), she replies like this: The super-heroines of today? The women who are on the front line and dedicate every minute of their lives to welcoming migrants, people who have fled not to fight, but precisely to avoid war and give security to the family

