Angelina Jolie in tears at the US Congress: “Approve the measure against domestic violence against women”

“Approve the measure against domestic violence against women. It is the most important vote of this year”. It is Angelina Jolie’s desperate appeal to the American Congress. In tears, the star reminds the senators of a “bad truth”, that is, that domestic violence “is now a normalized reality in the country. The reason why many people struggle to get out of situations of abuse is their feeling of uselessness. And the silence of a Congress too busy to pass the Violence Against Women Act reinforces this sense of worthlessness and helplessness. “

Children are also victims

The actress then recalls how domestic violence against women also affects children. “Women who have suffered with little or no help carry the pain and trauma of abuse with them. Young people who survived abuse emerge stronger despite the system not helping them. Women and children who died in because of abuse could have been saved, “he said in a broken voice during a press conference with a bipartisan group of senators.

Images of her tears are going around the world.

Ansa and Instagram photos