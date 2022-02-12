Angelina Jolie in tears for the law against violence against women

She again. Again Angelina Jolie. Always at the fore when it comes to supporting charitable causes and defending rights, especially those of women. The movie star has made a heartfelt appeal to the American Congress to approve the measure against domestic violence against women.

Angelina Jolie and the law against violence against women

The actress accepted the invitation from the associations of victims of violence to approve a bill to reintroduce a law that had lapsed in 2019. Violence Against Women Act approved in the 90s and dedicated to victims of domestic and sexual violence. State protections were extended to them. But the law fell due to republican opposition. Since “domestic violence is now a normalized reality in our countrySaid the actress. She visibly moved and with tears in her eyes.

The system failed to secure the victims

“My thoughts go to those who have been reduced to impotence by those who have abused them, because the system has failed to protect themHe told Capitol Hill. “The reason many people find it difficult to get out of abusive situations is that they have been made to feel worthless. And when there is silence on the part of a Congress that is too busy with something else, then this sense of worthlessness and helplessness is reinforced.“.

Browse the gallery Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie Pitt: pictures of mom and daughter

Angelina Jolie and the accusation against Brad Pitt

Harsh words those pronounced by the actress at the Congress. After all, you know the subject well. In fact, in the divorce case from Brad Pitt, she had accused her husband of domestic violence. Theirs is one of the most complicated separations in Hollywood, also because of those heavy accusations. Which can not fail to come to mind. “Women who have suffered with little or no help carry the pain and trauma of abuse with them” he added. Then turning a thought to the children. She, a mother of five and with a heavy divorce behind her, knows that the consequences of domestic violence also affect children. “The women and children who died as a result of abuse could have been savedHe said to the audience.

At the Congress with Zahara

Talking about violence against women and launching an appeal to Congress is not a simple thing. Not even for a diva like Jolie. So, she, yesi is accompanied by a special person, her Zahara. “Grateful for her to help calm my nerves ahead of today’s press conference»Wrote the actress on social media. Who shared the image of her on her Instagram profile of her: here they are mother and daughter together. Close, inseparable. From the red carpet, where we last saw them for the premiere of Eternals, to the battles for women’s rights. Zahara is destined to leave her mark. Just like mom Angelina Jolie.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION