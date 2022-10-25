Angelina Jolie, in the midst of her legal battle against Brad Pitt, will give life to the unforgettable Maria Callas

At a time when everything we know about Angelina Jolie is marked by the controversy over her divorce from Brad Pitt, and where public opinion has access to the details of this breakup, such as the last email that Jolie sent to Pitt with the text ‘even now it is impossible to write this without crying’, we now know that the daughter of Jon Voight, who has earned her place in Hollywood, will be in charge of giving life to María Callas, a woman who was also exalted as an icon , adored and humiliated in equal parts by unparalleled professional success and a tumultuous and tragic personal life.

María Callas spent her last days in Paris, and it is precisely that time that is portrayed in the biopic narrated by Chilean director Pablo Larraín

The project was born with great anticipation because its director, the Chilean Pablo Larraín, has already directed two biopics on Jacqueline Kennedy (played by Natalie Portman) and on Lady Di (with Kristen Stewart in the role of Diana of Wales). Now it is the turn of another woman who left her mark forever on the culture of the 20th century, the soprano that she was cataloged by Leonard Bernstein as ‘the Bible of opera’, because in it you could find all the registers and nuances of bel canto.

Angelina Jolie at a White House reception

After premiering in 2021 Eternals Y Those who wish my death, the 47-year-old Californian actress faces this new project very excited. If she follows in the footsteps of Larraín’s previous productions, she could obtain an Oscar nomination and thus give a turn to her current professional projection, rather based on action films or fantasy genre. Here Jolie will give life to a diva full of contrasts and with a tortuous life, capable of attracting for himself the maximum adoration of the public, a popularity that extolled her until she became the legend that she is even today. A myth of opera that, however, was reviled and despised by her own mother, a contempt that marked Callas’s attitude forever. As if that were not enough, the opera is not a friendly environment, but every failure is closely watched by critics, and both Callas’s professional career and her personal life were always scrutinized by public opinion, which witnessed how Onassis He ended up humiliating him by finally marrying Jackie Kennedy.

María Callas’s relationship with Aristotle Onassis was marked by humiliations that resembled those that the diva suffered from her own mother

The director has been acclaimed for his personal taste for biographies, which he does not do in a conventional way, but is based solely on a moment in the lives of the women he portrays and focuses only on that part of their lives. already happened with jackie, where the last night the First Lady spent in the White House after the assassination of JFK is narrated. And in the case of spencershowing the last Christmas that Diana of Wales spent with the British royal family at Sandringham Castle. Again in this case it has been known that we will access the last days of Callas in Paris, in the 70s.

María Callas is the most iconic face of bel canto, revered by opera fans and sometimes reviled by critics

The filming of this new production is planned for the summer of 2023, and we will begin to hear about it approximately a year later, in the 2024 festival season. In this case, the feature film will be titled Maria, omitting the surname recognized throughout the world, and making its presence even more mythical. Quite a challenge for Angelina Jolie that she has expressed in a statement her enthusiasm for her new role. “I take very seriously bringing to life and paying tribute to the legacy of Maria. I will give everything I can to rise to the challenge. I have admired Pablo Larraín for a long time, and being able to tell the story of Maria with him, with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream,” she said.

