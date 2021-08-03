Angelina Jolie in the trailer for Alice and Peter, fantasy coming to Prime Video

It will debut on April 22 on Amazon’s streaming platform the film that imagines that Peter Pan and the Alice of Wonderland were brothers, before facing the adventures that made them famous individually.





Will debut streaming on April 22 on Prime Video a fantasy titled Alice and Peter, which imagines that the peter which will then become Peter Pan and the Alice then ended up in the wonderland they were brothers, before facing the adventures that made them famous individually.



Directed by Brenda Chapman, who had previously co-directed two famous animated films, The Prince of Egypt and Rebel – ” The Brave “, and that here is at his debut in the direction of a live action film, Alice and Peter sees protagonists Angelina Jolie, David Oyelowo, Jordan Nash, Keira Chansa, Reece Yates and Michael Caine, and had its world premiere at the Sundance in 2020.



Below the Italian trailer, the official plot and the poster of Alice and PeteR:

Alice and Peter: The Official Itlian Trailer of the Film – HD

Loading... Advertisements

Before Peter became Pan and Alice visited Wonderland they were brothers who lived in an idyllic country house with their parents and older brother, David. In this magical place you are free to play and unleash your imagination in the forest behind the house. However, change is in the air: Aunt Eleanor, very critical of the education of children, manages to enroll David in a prestigious boarding school. The family, saddened by the imminent departure of the boy, is facing an accident that turns everyone’s lives upside down. With the family crumbling both emotionally and financially, Alice and Peter decide to look for a solution. Having traveled to London to sell the family heirlooms, the two will soon find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous world that will catapult them into a series of adventures that will change the course of their lives.



Discover Prime Video

