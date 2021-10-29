Angelina Jolie in Valentino Haute Couture at the Eternals premiere

Angelina Jolie on the rooftops of London

Statuesque in Versace’s silver metal mesh dress at the Rome Film Festival, or on the various red carpets during the promotional tour of his latest film, Eternals – where she appeared alongside her daughters wearing her archival gowns – Angelina Jolie posed for a special portrait at the film’s London premiere. For the occasion, the actress chose another hypnotic look, this time with extra volumes.

Note the attention to detail on the back of the hypnotic Valentino couture dress. Jolie’s loose hairstyle is the work of Renato Campora, while make-up artist Raoul Rosas created her beauty look. MISAN HARRIMAN COURTESY OF THE WALT DISNEY STUDIOS

In the photo taken Wednesday night on a London rooftop with the city skyline in the background, Jolie looked radiant in a Valentino haute couture model, fall winter 2018 collection, in gold brocade with lace leaves sewn on the bodice. A fairytale dress, in which Angelina, albeit in Eternals she’s a Marvel heroine, she expressed true Disney princess glamor.

Later, on the red carpet, Jolie wore other Valentino Haute Vouture models, while for the evening she opted for a monochromatic look designed especially for her by Pierpaolo Piccioli.

This article was originally published on Vogue.co.uk