Angelina Jolie in Venice with her daughter

Posted on
The actress, born in 1975, reached Venice aboard the Orient Express, as shown by the video published by JR

Italian holidays for the Hollywood diva (photo), as told by the shots that in these hours are going crazy on the web, Angelina Jolie has in fact decided to spend some time in the Lagoon in the company of her daughter Shiloh.

Angelina Jolie seen outside the home of ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller

Angelina Jolie Voight, this is the name of the registry office, is certainly one of the most loved and popular artists of the seventh art. Over the years the actress has given the public iconic interpretations, receiving great acclaim even from critics.

Among the numerous awards won we find a victory at the seventy-second edition of the Academy Awards in the category Best Supporting Actress for film Interrupted girls.

