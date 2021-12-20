Angelina Jolie in Washington with Zahara

Angelina Jolie, we know well, she keeps busy with her philanthropic activities and in recent days she has been in Washington for some meetings with lawyers and legislators who are working to strengthen the Violence Against Women Act. It is a series of laws, enacted in 1994 by Bill Clinton, which deal with the protection of women, which are being worked on in order to also include rules on the protection of children and the marginalized.

Anghy, who shows up for the meeting accompanied by her daughter Zahara, has chosen a look suitable for the occasion, consisting of a white blouse and a black skirt up to mid-calf, all complemented by nude decolletè. Naturally, she was well protected from the risk of Covid, wearing a black surgical mask, which was then removed, scrupulously respecting the safety distance.

“We need reforms that include judicial training, court trials that minimize the risk of harm to children, incorporate technology designed to detect bruises on all skin tones and create an impartial collection of forensic evidence and protections for the most vulnerable.”Wrote the star on Instagram.