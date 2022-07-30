Angelina Jolie is a collector of something you would not imagine

Celebrities can have strange tastes and indulge in slightly eccentric luxuries. However, anyone would be surprised by the incredible collection of unimaginable objects that Angelina Jolie keeps. It all started when the interpreter of ‘Lara Croft’ was 11 years old and attended a medieval fair with her mother, where she was fascinated by knives and daggers that she now keeps in an extravagant collection.

The sought-after actress, mother of six children, UN Goodwill Ambassador for Refugees (ANCUR), confesses to being a devotee of collecting medieval bloodthirsty objects. “It reminds you of history; there is something beautiful and traditional in them. Each country has different knives and weapons, and that’s why I started collecting them. I’ve done it since I was little”, she confessed to Conan O’Brien in 1998 during an interview. Apparently Angelina Jolie had very good practice with knives since in 2000, when she played the adventurer ‘Lara Croft’, she demonstrated her skill and good handling of these dangerous objects, which favored her in the casting to stay with the character .



Angelina Jolie and her collection

The actress has always confessed to being a lover of discovering other cultures, which is why her collection does not include new, shiny and sharp knives, but rather antiques and weapons from other countries.. “I have always been fascinated by other cultures, honor, struggle. They are not new, shiny and sharp knives, rather they are antiques and beautiful knives from other countries. And they are kept in a safe place so that my son cannot take them, ”she assured at the time, when the family was just beginning to grow. Now with six children, although they are grown, she keeps them safe from her daggers.

However, Angelina Jolie is not the only one with strange collections. Actor Johnny Depp has an amazing collection of Barbie dolls, with unique pieces and limited editions. She has a Beyoncé, the entire cast of High School Musical, a Britney Spears, and a Ken who impersonates Elvis Presley. He started saving them because he often played with her daughter Lily-Rose and he didn’t want to get rid of them anymore. Model Claudia Schiffer has a personal fondness for insects. She even in 2011 and she filled the prints of a collection of wool clothes with spiders and butterflies. “I’ve been fascinated with spiders since I was little,” she confirmed. Tom Hanks maintains an important collection of typewriters. The actor started buying vintage models when he was 19 years old and currently has over 100 in his collection.

Angelina Jolie recently won another legal battle against her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, for possession of the French winery Chateau Miraval, where they married in 2014. The property was acquired by both in 2008. After their divorce, the actress decided to sell her share of the property. However, Pitt took this action as a betrayal and started a lawsuit war against his ex-wife.