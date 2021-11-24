Angelina Jolie is helping her daughter Shiloh become a model

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is interested in the world of fashion and it seems that her mother, Angelina Jolie, is helping her to take her first steps in the industry.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, appears to be poised to make her debut in the world of fashion: The 15-year-old recently appeared on the red carpet with her mother on the Eternals promotional tour, and these appearances are reportedly attracting interest from many fashion houses.

Shiloh, apparently, “got a couple of offers“and mother and daughter are seriously considering this possibility, according to a Life & Style insider. Angelina started her professional career at 16 so she knows what it takes to pursue a career in that environment safely during her own career. adolescence.

Eternals: Angelina Jolie on the red carpet in Rome 2021 with her daughters Zahara and Shiloh

The Maleficent star, according to an unnamed source, wants to make sure this is her daughter’s decision and wants her to know that “will guide you in the best possible way“if this is the direction in which Shiloh has decided to continue her path.

Angelina Jolie’s daughter would follow in the footsteps of many famous actor children who walk the runways, including Kaia Gerber, Leni Klum, and Lily-Rose Depp, should she decide the fashion industry is her future. Brad Pitt would have some concerns about his daughter and the fashion world, according to In Touch, because “he doesn’t want him to grow up too fast, even if he trusts his ex-wife’s instincts“.