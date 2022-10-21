Angelina Jolie is Maria Callas in a film about the soprano

Increasingly selective in her projects, Angelina Jolie has found her next dream movie. She will play the soprano Maria Callas (1923-1977) in the biopic that director Pablo Larraín prepares about the singer, considered one of the purest and most beautiful voices in the entire history of opera.

The Chilean filmmaker, it is worth remembering, directed Spencer, a feature film about Princess Diana (1961-1997) that garnered much praise for Kristen Stewart. Many even bet that the star of the Twilight saga would win the Oscar for the role – she was not even nominated. With Angelina Jolie, Larraín should get even more visceral work; the actress already has a figurine on the shelf, after all.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film will be called Maria and will be based on true accounts to tell the tragic and tumultuous story of the greatest opera singer the world has ever seen, relived and reimagined during her final days in 1970s Paris. is in charge of Steven Knight (of Peaky Blinders).

“I take the responsibility of honoring the life and legacy of Maria Callas very seriously. I will give everything I can to rise to the challenge,” Angelina Jolie said in a press release. “Pablo Larraín is a director that I have admired for a long time. To have the chance to tell more of Maria’s story alongside him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream come true.”

After working incessantly through the 1990s and 2000s, Angelina has slowed down over the past decade. Since 2011, she has appeared in just six films: Maleficent (2014) and its sequel, Mistress of Evil (2019), By the Sea (2015), Alice and Peter: Where Dreams Are Born (2020), Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021) and Eternals (2021).

The actress has been more dedicated to behind-the-scenes and voice acting, lending her voice to Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011), Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) and The Great Ivan (2020). She also directed À Beira Mar and Primeiro, Mataram o Meu Pai (2017) and has produced documentaries about women in adverse conditions.