Angelina Jolie is reunited with her daughter Zahara two months after leaving her at the university

Angelina Jolie was reunited with her daughter Zahara, 17, in New York Cityafter two long months of not seeing each other, as we remember that the minor was enrolled at Spelman College, in Georgia.

In the images released by Daily Mail The 47-year-old actress can be seen walking with her daughter through the rainy streets of Manhattan.

for this ride, the Hollywood star wore a baggy black outfit, dark glasses, aviator style and platform sandals. She also opted to wear discreet makeup and loose hair.

the little one Zahara He wore jeans, cream tennis shoes and a brown plaid jacket over a dark T-shirt. She loose hair, discreet accessories and not a drop of makeup.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara in New York ?????

The reunion of mother and daughter seemed very emotional, after more than eight weeks of not seeing each other. Let’s remember that when the actress took her daughter to her first day as a university student, she cried with emotion seeing the minor realizing her great dream. The images went viral.

Angelina Jolie said goodbye to her daughter Zahara, in Georgia

The appearance of the actress occurs a few hours after a new report was published about the conflict she had with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, in 2016, on board a plane.

The document exposes the violent attitude of the actor, assuring that he hit and strangled two of his children; In addition to the fact that he had also attacked Angelina Jolie.

Upset with the situation, the actress filed for divorce and since then, both continue in a legal fight for custody of their children and distribution of their assets.

Recommended video: This is how Angelina Jolie said goodbye to her daughter Zahara at the university