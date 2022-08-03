Angelina Jolie is seen at the airport in designer pajamas next to her son

Who never woke up and didn’t feel like producing? The desire to stay just natural has also affected celebrities, Angelina Jolie, for example, apparently does not care about what she wears on a daily basis, especially when she is with a child.

This Thursday 17th, actress and producer Angelina Jolie was photographed at the airport alongside her 18-year-old son Pax, wearing designer pajamas and Valentino sandals and to complement the look with a bag and sunglasses. For being a designer, the pajamas were valued at 750 dollars, and the son between 1,250 dollars, that’s because both were totally stripped.

Apparently, the 47-year-old actress was finishing the recording of her new project on the scene, for this reason, she was seen returning to London Heathrow airport. She was recently seen with her daughter Shiloh at Maneskin’s Cirus Maximus show in Rome. About the film, Angelina Jolie is a director and has worked on the novel Senza Blood by Alessandro Barico, in the film “Sem Sangue”.

Angelina Jolie, at London airport (reproduction / Twitter)

Angelina Jolie is one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood, as well as an actress and filmmaker, and is considered a highly influential professional in the performing arts industry. The artist has already been nominated for an Oscar and three Golden Globes, her most successful film was Maleficent in 2019, but before that, the actress was already known for important roles in the 2000 era.

Also known for doing humanitarian work, she even received the Jean Hesholt award and was named Honorary Dame of the Order of Saint Michael, and Saint George, that is, women love to promote social causes such as education and equality. In addition, she helps work with refugees from war camps in countries such as Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria and Sudan.

Featured photo: reproduction/ purepeople