Angelina Jolie is selling a picture by Winston Churchill

LONDON – Winston Churchill, Franklin Delano Roosevelt And Angelina Jolie. What do all three have to do with it? They are involved because there is this painting, “The Minaret of the Koutoubia Mosque”, in Marrakesh, Morocco, which painted none other than the former British Prime Minister and hero of the Second World War against the Nazis. A painting that Churchill painted after the Casablanca Conference in January 1943, as recalled by Associated Press, where together with Roosevelt he planned the response of the democratic axis against Adolf Hitler. Immediately after the summit, Churchill took the American president around Marrakesh: Roosevelt was entranced by the beauties of the Moroccan city and then the English leader, as “beau geste”, he painted this picture in his honor and gave it to him as a souvenir of that meeting.

Now it happens that that precious and evocative painting by Churchill, which he has always delighted to paint in his life, is in the hands of Angelina Jolie. Yes, because the American actress acquired it in 2011 together with her then husband Brad Pitt: Roosevelt’s son sold it soon after his father died in 1945 and it passed into the hands of various buyers before joining one of Hollywood’s most celebrated couples. Now, however, the Jolie Family Collection has decided to sell it and next month it will go for auction at Christie’s in London. There are already estimates of its final value: between 1.5 and 2.5 million pounds, or between 1.7 million and 2.8 million euros. A sale decided also for the division of the assets after the divorce of Pitt and Jolie.

Loading... Advertisements

The value is also so high because this is the only painting of the former British Prime Minister made during the Second World War. However, Churchill painted a great deal, there are over 500 of his works after he turned 40 and today they are experiencing a renaissance, especially in terms of value. In recent times there has been a real boom in his works also thanks to Netflix: after his representation in the TV series “The Crown“, various paintings of the former prime minister worth a few thousand pounds are now worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.