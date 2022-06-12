Angelina Jolie is shooting her new film based on a novel by Alessandro Baricco

Angelina Jolie shoots her new film in Italy. Back to work after the three films of the last two years, Alice and Peter, Those Who Want Me Dead and Eternals. The title of the next work on the set is Without Bloodbased on the novel of the same name by Alexander Baricco. The big star is expected in Martina Franca, in the province of Taranto.

The new film Angelina Jolie in Italy

Angelina Jolie in Italy for his new film, entitled Without Blood. Some scenes of the film will be shot in Martina Franca, in the province of Taranto. This is the adaptation of the homonymous book by Alessandro Baricco. The arrival of the star was announced by Gianfranco Palmisano, councilor for public works of the municipality.

Filming has already started in Matera but there is great expectation for the transfer of production to the historic center of Martina Franca. Not the first experience in Puglia for Jolie, who landed on a private jet last year in Brindisi with one of her daughters, so as to relax on the Lecce coast.

Without Blood – Without blood plot

For the moment there are no details on the plot of Without Blood. However, we know that the screenplay is based on Without Blood by Alessandro Baricco. The story of the novel is that of Manuel Roca and his two sons. They live on an old farm away from everything and everyone. One day four men set out on their way. Manuel seemed to have always been anxiously awaiting this moment. He calls his children to him because something terrible is about to happen. Something that will change their lives forever, especially that of little Nina.

