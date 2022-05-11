Angelina Jolie is surprised by anti-aircraft sirens while visiting Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

UP NEXT The alliances and the search for love began within La Casa de los Famosos 2 on its first day 04:04

Horacio Pancheri confessed what it was like to work with his ex-girlfriend Marimar Vega 03:12

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira celebrate birthdays and a ring raises suspicions 01:48

“I didn’t know what I had”: singer Sarai lived sick for 12 years without knowing she had Lyme 03:22

“She always wants to be working”: Silvia Pinal’s son explodes against a magazine in Mexico 02:30

Christian Nodal stars on the cover of Playboy magazine 01:05

Queen Elizabeth II missed the opening of the British parliament due to health problems 02:09

Raphy Pina denied permission to celebrate her daughter’s first birthday 01:20

Was Kim Kardashian Fooled With Marilyn Monroe’s Hair? 01:04

Mike Tyson will not face charges for punching a man on a plane 00:37

This is how celebrities celebrated Mother’s Day in Mexico 01:56

Christian Nodal poses for Playboy magazine and leaves his followers speechless 00:21

Rebeka Smyth reveals what her life is like between journalism and motherhood 04:25

Shakira showed off her flat stomach on a day at the beach with her children 01:14

Niurka Marcos: Her daughter balconeas her and says of Laura Bozzo: “she’s already grown up” 02:13

Gregorio Pernía reveals how he prepared for ‘Hasta que la Plata Nos Separe’ 01:25

Niurka Marcos reveals which celebrity she wants to ‘eat’ in The House of Celebrities 2 01:55

Andrea Meza received a surprise visit from her mother, Alma Carmona 04:17

The House of Famous 2: It will be more explosive, with intense rules and many changes 01:30

Roberto Romano confesses everything he would do and say to Alicia Machado when they meet again 02:30 Actress Angelina Jolie was with a UN delegation in Lviv when anti-aircraft sirens sounded, warning that an airstrike was imminent.May 2, 2022 Read More UP NEXT The alliances and the search for love began within La Casa de los Famosos 2 on its first day 04:04

Horacio Pancheri confessed what it was like to work with his ex-girlfriend Marimar Vega 03:12

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira celebrate birthdays and a ring raises suspicions 01:48

“I didn’t know what I had”: singer Sarai lived sick for 12 years without knowing she had Lyme 03:22

“She always wants to be working”: Silvia Pinal’s son explodes against a magazine in Mexico 02:30

Christian Nodal stars on the cover of Playboy magazine 01:05

Queen Elizabeth II missed the opening of the British parliament due to health problems 02:09

Raphy Pina denied permission to celebrate her daughter’s first birthday 01:20

Was Kim Kardashian Fooled With Marilyn Monroe’s Hair? 01:04

Mike Tyson will not face charges for punching a man on a plane 00:37

This is how celebrities celebrated Mother’s Day in Mexico 01:56

Christian Nodal poses for Playboy magazine and leaves his followers speechless 00:21

Rebeka Smyth reveals what her life is like between journalism and motherhood 04:25

Shakira showed off her flat stomach on a day at the beach with her children 01:14

Niurka Marcos: Her daughter balconeas her and says of Laura Bozzo: “she’s already grown up” 02:13

Gregorio Pernía reveals how he prepared for ‘Hasta que la Plata Nos Separe’ 01:25

Niurka Marcos reveals which celebrity she wants to ‘eat’ in The House of Celebrities 2 01:55

Andrea Meza received a surprise visit from her mother, Alma Carmona 04:17

The House of Famous 2: It will be more explosive, with intense rules and many changes 01:30

Roberto Romano confesses everything he would do and say to Alicia Machado when they meet again 02:30